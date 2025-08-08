Vehicle used in Hertfordshire farm burglary crushed as NFU continues to support police efforts to tackle rural crime

A vehicle used in a farm burglary has been seized and crushed following successful collaboration between the NFU and Hertfordshire Police.

Offenders drove the silver Land Rover Discovery to a farm near Bishop’s Stortford, East Hertfordshire, on February 27 and attempted to steal a Polaris ATV.

NFU members provided police with information which enabled officers to trace the vehicle to a site in Bedfordshire and evidence which gave them powers to seize and destroy it.

The vehicle has now been crushed, with the intention of preventing future criminal activity and sending a message to those involved in criminality.

NFU Hertfordshire Vice Chair Ros David said: “NFU members were able to help make this happen by bringing information together, and CCTV evidence, which has led to this vehicle being crushed.

“This is just one example of how the NFU works well with Hertfordshire Police and it sends a clear message to those people who want to commit rural crime in Hertfordshire that this cannot continue, and the police will track you down.”

Police enquiries are continuing into the farm burglary.

Rural crime is a major issue for farmers across Hertfordshire.

Crimes including machinery theft, dog attacks on livestock, hare coursing - where criminals arrange for dogs to chase hares across farmland for large bets of money - and fly-tipping are costing farmers in the county hundreds of thousands of pounds, impacting their ability to feed the nation and harming the environment.

The latest rural crime report from insurers NFU Mutual shows the cost of rural crime in Hertfordshire rose by 15.5% last year to £1.23m.

The cost of rural crime across the UK fell by 16.5% last year to an estimated £44.1m.

Mrs David, who works on her family’s arable and sheep farm at Knebworth, said: “Rural crime is taking up an enormous amount of time and effort and making it harder for us to do our work, feeding the nation.

“But we are working well with Hertfordshire Constabulary, holding regular meetings and officers are frequently out on farms speaking to members.

“That relationship enables us to provide intelligence and information and ensure people are kept up to date.

“We are seeing a more proactive approach from Hertfordshire Constabulary and from farmers themselves to tackling rural crime and this is making an impact.”

Mrs David also backs the NFU’s calls for farmers and the public to report crimes after the Environment Agency’s National Waste Crime Survey found that only 12% of farmers and landowners report the most recent incidents, despite the fact that more than half of them are estimated to have been affected by waste crime.

She said: “Waste crime is having a catastrophic impact on the environment and I know farmers who have been left with bills of tens of thousands of pounds of clear-up costs after rubbish was dumped on their land, which is completely unacceptable.

“I urge everyone to report incidents. We all have a role to play in tackling rural crime.”

East Herts Rural Neighbourhood Sergeant David Miller said: “Rural crime has a big impact on our hardworking farmers and the wider community.

“We are determined to do all we can to prevent these crimes from happening and I hope this sends a message that we will not hesitate to seize vehicles that we know or suspect to have been used in crime.”