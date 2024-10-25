Rehoming: Zeus and Zilo are looking for their forever homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zeus and Zilo - How handsome are these panthers?

These 2-year-old bonded brothers are looking for a new forever home as their circumstances are changing.

They are identical, so can be confusing; but you soon realise Zeus is the more confident one and Zilo tends to watch the situation and assess and with a little encouragement is quite happy to join in and be where all the fun is going on.

Both boys are very friendly and love to play with each other/with anyone wanting to join in, especially running around with each other.

The home they are looking for would be in a family environment, children 5 years plus. They would love a garden to explore once they have had their settling in period, away from main/busy roads.

For more details visit: https://www.cats.org.uk/hemelhempstead