Hertfordshire win County Championship title at Twickenham

Hertfordshire were crowned champions at Twickenham.

Hertfordshire won the Division 3 Bill Beaumont Senior Mens County Championship title by beating Leicestershire by 29 points to 10 at Twickenham. In doing so as well as winning the title they became the first Hertfordshire side to have a 100% record during a County Championship campaign.

Hertfordshire capped a fine season with another outstanding team performance. Both forwards and backs once again displayed some of their best rugby, but the Leicestershire side did not let Herts have it all their own way. In particular they probably made the Herts pack work the hardest of the season and they did not dominate the set pieces in quite the same way as in the earlier matches.

Added to which, just when the side may have cut loose with a 29-10 lead and some 20 minutes to go, Herts were reduced to14 men as Luke Mongston received a red card for a dangerous tackle and then a few minutes later Steffan Jones received a yellow card for a loose play offence. So 10 minutes were played with only 13 men.

Leicestershire must have thought that they had a chance to close the gap and force a win, but the Herts defence was magnificent. Leics were held up over the line, forced to concede penalty inches from the line and when they ran the ball were forced into errors by aggressive tackling. This aspect of Herts play had not really been called upon in the earlier matches and showed what a complete all-round team they were.

Herts started the game in a confident manner and were soon setting up some attacking positions. After 10 minutes good lineout ball was run to the left to allow Kyle Lemon enough space to put the first points on the board. Before Herts struck again, Leics had a chance with a long range penalty but the kick was wide. Then from another lineout the ball was run, then recycled after a tackle and centre Will Titherington took his chance to score. Josh Sharp added the conversion to make it 12 – nil.

Moments later Herts gave the Leics full back another chance to kick from 40 metres out and this time he took it. Almost from the restart Sharp intercepted a pass after some loose play and sprinted some 40 metres down the right touch line to score. Herts kept up the pressure and it was not long before Titherington scored his second try, which Sharp converted. So when the half time whistle went Herts ere leading comfortably by 24 points to 3.

The opening stages of the second half were more even with Leicestershire setting up some good positions. Good Herts defence stopped their efforts at a couple of attacking lines out, but near the end of the third quarter Leics won loose ball and scored a try which was converted. Almost from the restart Herts attacked and after some loose play, space was found for full back Johnno Wicks to squeeze over in the left corner.

The score was now 29-10, but instead of being able to cut loose a depleted Herts had to turn to sterling defence for the rest of the game and there was no further score.

The side and their supporters deservedly celebrated and at the after match function a special presentation was made by the Hertfordshire President, Adrian Sparks, to the Herts Coach Brett McNamee, who is retiring as coach after 15 years service to the County as player (18 caps), assistant coach and coach.