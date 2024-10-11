Free bus travel in Hertfordshire thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan

By Hertfordshire County Council Press Office
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ten thousand (10,000) free bus tickets are now available to use across Hertfordshire, thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding. The offer allows residents and visitors to use the new Intalink Connect ticket, exploring Hertfordshire with its All Zone Daily Ticket which provides unlimited all day travel.

Intalink Connect offers flexible ticketing using multi-operator bus travel. The county is divided into 14 zones, and passengers can buy tickets for single-zone travel, two adjacent zones, or across all zones in the region, including some points beyond Hertfordshire’s borders.

A free ticket can be claimed through the Intalink App, using the discount code CATCHBUS24. A maximum of one ticket per Intalink App account is available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £29.7million BSIP fund has led to significant improvements across Hertfordshire’s local bus network including new services, more frequent buses as well as the launch of schemes such as our uber-style on demand bus service HertsLynx, which currently operates in north and east Hertfordshire and Dacorum.

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on PexelsPhoto by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels
Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said:“The chance to travel for free across Hertfordshire provides all residents with a great opportunity to experience our bus network and the improvements that are being made thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.

“Our aim is to make bus travel a more convenient option, supporting our plans for Hertfordshire to be a cleaner, greener and healthier county.”

For more information and terms and conditions, please visit Catch the bus for free! - Intalink

Related topics:HertfordshireHertfordshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice