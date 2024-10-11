Free bus travel in Hertfordshire thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan
Intalink Connect offers flexible ticketing using multi-operator bus travel. The county is divided into 14 zones, and passengers can buy tickets for single-zone travel, two adjacent zones, or across all zones in the region, including some points beyond Hertfordshire’s borders.
A free ticket can be claimed through the Intalink App, using the discount code CATCHBUS24. A maximum of one ticket per Intalink App account is available.
The £29.7million BSIP fund has led to significant improvements across Hertfordshire’s local bus network including new services, more frequent buses as well as the launch of schemes such as our uber-style on demand bus service HertsLynx, which currently operates in north and east Hertfordshire and Dacorum.
Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said:“The chance to travel for free across Hertfordshire provides all residents with a great opportunity to experience our bus network and the improvements that are being made thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.
“Our aim is to make bus travel a more convenient option, supporting our plans for Hertfordshire to be a cleaner, greener and healthier county.”
For more information and terms and conditions, please visit Catch the bus for free! - Intalink
