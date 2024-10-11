Free bus travel in Hertfordshire thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten thousand (10,000) free bus tickets are now available to use across Hertfordshire, thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding. The offer allows residents and visitors to use the new Intalink Connect ticket, exploring Hertfordshire with its All Zone Daily Ticket which provides unlimited all day travel.

Intalink Connect offers flexible ticketing using multi-operator bus travel. The county is divided into 14 zones, and passengers can buy tickets for single-zone travel, two adjacent zones, or across all zones in the region, including some points beyond Hertfordshire’s borders.

A free ticket can be claimed through the Intalink App, using the discount code CATCHBUS24. A maximum of one ticket per Intalink App account is available.

The £29.7million BSIP fund has led to significant improvements across Hertfordshire’s local bus network including new services, more frequent buses as well as the launch of schemes such as our uber-style on demand bus service HertsLynx, which currently operates in north and east Hertfordshire and Dacorum.

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said:“The chance to travel for free across Hertfordshire provides all residents with a great opportunity to experience our bus network and the improvements that are being made thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.

“Our aim is to make bus travel a more convenient option, supporting our plans for Hertfordshire to be a cleaner, greener and healthier county.”

For more information and terms and conditions, please visit Catch the bus for free! - Intalink