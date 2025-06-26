Enjoy an oarsome summertime break at The Relais Henley hotel

Once called the Red Lion, the hotel played host to Charles I. You can stay in his room

By Ruth Brindle Rarely can you get a bird’s eye view of the action at sought after summer events while sitting in luxury - unless you’re super rich or well connected.

But as we found out when we first entered our stylish room at The Relais Henley hotel, a bit of clever booking at this historic spot could give you an edge. From the large windows, we enjoyed a wide riverside view of the fast flowing Thames directly opposite the legendary Leander Club. So fans of everything water based could be in heaven during the summer’s events, including the Henley Regatta, the Henley Masters and the Henley Boat Festival.

The location is ideal, both for discovering the charming town and for leisurely walks along the river.

After parking in the nearby station car park a short five-minute walk away, we enjoyed a freshly prepared lunchtime sandwich in the Quarterdeck bar that had been prepared in The Deli which has a tasty inhouse range of savoury and sweet treats, plus drinks and fruit smoothies on offer throughout the day. www. henleydeli.com

Watch the boats go by from your hotel room

You can also enjoy 2 for 1 cocktails in the bar from Monday to Friday, 5-7pm. If you like a spot of peace and quiet, you can wander along to the comfy salon to enjoy your drink.

The bar, with its beautiful oak beams is in the oldest part of the charming building that can trace its history back to the 17th century when Charles I stayed at the hostelry. If you want to give yourself the right royal treatment you can even stay in the room where he was reputed to sleep in 1632 featuring a wall painting of the royal coat of arms, painted especially for his stay. There are 40 rooms, all individually designed.

The building was historically known as The Red Lion and has also played host to Oliver Cromwell , King George and Queen Charlotte, the Duke of Marlborough and other famous names over the centuries, including Grace Kelly.

Before our own room was ready we took a short walk to the River and Rowing Museum set beside the river. www.rrm.co.uk

Explore Henley easily from your hotel

It was an unexpected delight. While I can’t say I’m hugely knowledgeable about rowing, this bright and very well staged museum got me up to speed and also gave a huge amount of information about the river and life along its banks over centuries, including Henley’s worst flood in 1894. An excited group of schoolchildren were obviously having great interactive fun along the way. Little ones will also enjoy the Wind In The Willows walkthrough with pretty scenes to delight in.

Of course, no story about rowing is complete without a mention of the mighty Sir Steve Redgrave, Olympic champion. He was born and based in nearby Marlow, a short drive from Henley. A statue of him stands tall overlooking the Thames.

Back at the hotel I was particularly pleased with the stunning bathroom and luxury toiletries. This was clearly somewhere to pamper and relax, a welcome rest before our evening meal.

Dinner was at Restaurant Dominic Chapman, run by the eponymous award-winning chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal at both the Fat Duck and The Hind’s Head before becoming head chef at The Royal Oak earning the restaurant a Michelin star. We enjoyed choosing from the farm to table, seasonal, ‘good honest food’ menu. The seasonal menus are changed often and cater to everyone’s taste. We found the staff very courteous and attentive and the meal of perfectly cooked steak delicious. www. restaurantdominicchapman.co.uk

The Relais Henley is in the perfect spot on the River Thames

Just outside the restaurant is the Henley Hideaway courtyard, recently refurbished and open late for those who come to town for all the festivals and events. The locally-made Henley Gin range matched with Double Dutch mixers are a must to try. There’s live music and a resident DJ, it’s a top party spot. If you’re enjoying an event across the river it’s just a short walk over the bridge to the hotel. Order a takeaway too if you fancy it. Mini bottles of Champagne on offer for extra fizz.

This is an ideal location for a weekend away, with so much to do in the gorgeous Chilterns countryside nearby, and, of course, all those ‘oarsome’ events!

Summer dates for your diary

Royal Regatta, Henley: Tuesday, July 1 - Sunday July 6. Watch the racing and people watch too.

Henley Festival: Wednesday, July 9 – Sunday, July 13. Put on your finery to attend this exclusive boutique, black tie festival which takes place over five days celebrating the best of UK and International music and arts. Alongside the five evenings, on Sunday early afternoon, children’s entertainers, face-painting artists, and playful clowns, transform the site into a whimsical wonderland for families. Headliners include Diana Ross, McFly, Rick Astley and Matteo Bocelli.

Henley Masters Regatta: Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12. Competitors from around the world.

Henley Boat Festival: Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20. A fun, family day out celebrating the best in British boatbuilding and craftsmanship.​ This year it will feature the largest fleet of Dunkirk "Little Ships"ever to attend. Traditional boats, amphibious and military vehicles, aircraft and much more will be on display.

Rewind Festival: Friday, August 15 – Sunday, August 18. The music festival will feature headliners Soft Cell (with an exclusive UK performance) and Holly Johnson.

Henley Literary Festival: Saturday, October 4 – Sunday, October 12. One of the largest in the country.

Visit The Henley Distillery

On our way home we enjoyed a fascinating insight into craft gin (and rum) making during a tasting in the distillery’s gorgeous barn. The multi- award-winning distillery is a passionate family project. And seeing how much care and attention to detail and taste that goes into making the spirits is truly inspiring. To book a tour, tasting or event, visit www.thehenleydistillery.co.uk

Travel facts

Nightly rates at The Relais Henley start from £180 on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing. To book, visit www.therelaishenley.com

