Cats Protection: Rehoming Zeus and Zillo

Zeus and Zillo

Meet Zeus and Zillo these two loving, friendly boys, approximately 2yrs old, are looking for that special forever home, together, as the only pets.

They are identical, which can be confusing but twice as much fun!

Zeus is more confident than his brother and will want the attention straight away; Zillo tends to sit back and watch and then once sussed out all ok, which doesn’t take long, will also be there to share the attention. They love to be in people company, love playing and happy for you to join in!

They would be happier in a family home environment with children 5+ where someone may be around for them in the day/part day as they do love to be involved and with you. They would love a garden to explore after their settling in period away from main/through roads.