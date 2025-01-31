Cats Protection: Rehoming two bonded brothers
Zeus and Zillo
Zeus and Zillo are two beautiful bonded brothers approx. 2.5 years of age.
They are identical looking, so it can be confusing; though you soon realise Zeus is the more confident one and Zillo tends to stand back, check out what’s going on and once he susses all is ok he is quite happy to join in.
Both boys are very friendly and like people company, they do love to play together and are quite happy for you to join in!
They would be happier in an adult/family environment, children 5 years +, where someone could be home for them part of the day. They would love a garden to explore once they have had their settling in period away from main/busy roads.