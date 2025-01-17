Cats Protection: Rehoming sweet little Dora

This little lady is Dora, as you can see beautiful black and white, approx. 18mths old.

She is a very friendly little lady who loves people company and always up for a good game with her toys and happy for you to join in.

She’s a very sweet natured lady who always comes to greet you for some fuss and attention, she especially loves head scratches and lots of stroking.

She would be happier in a family home, older children, where someone may be there for her in the day or part day; she is shy on first meeting but once she gets to know you, her true self comes through.

She may like the company of another cat friendly cat but quite happy to be with humans! She would love a garden to explore once she has had her settling in period away from main/through roads.

