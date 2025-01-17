Cats Protection: Rehoming sweet little Dora

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dora

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This little lady is Dora, as you can see beautiful black and white, approx. 18mths old.

She is a very friendly little lady who loves people company and always up for a good game with her toys and happy for you to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s a very sweet natured lady who always comes to greet you for some fuss and attention, she especially loves head scratches and lots of stroking.

Dora

She would be happier in a family home, older children, where someone may be there for her in the day or part day; she is shy on first meeting but once she gets to know you, her true self comes through.

She may like the company of another cat friendly cat but quite happy to be with humans! She would love a garden to explore once she has had her settling in period away from main/through roads.