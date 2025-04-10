Cat's Protection: Rehoming Cookie and Marshmellow

Cookie and Marshmellow

Cookie, torti 2 years old and her partner in crime, Marshmellow, white 3 years old, are a lovely bonded pair of girls, with delightfully contrasting characters!

They will be homed together.

Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than a full tum, a cosy spot to relax and lots of fuss.

Marshmellow is fully aware of how very important she is and has an air of royalty! but give her a brush and she will roll over and offer you her tum, letting out a contented purr!

They tend to explore new areas together, though marshmallow tends to go first! They both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls.

Given their differing characters, they are such a lovely pair and would suit a family/adult environment, older children, which isn't too lively as they both seem to appreciate a gentile environment. They would love a garden to explore eventually, away from main/through roads after their extended settling in period.