You Bet! On Tour is back with another episode.

Three more celebs will be on the show this weekend.

But who are they and where do you know them from?

ITV has hit the road for the second season of You Bet! The legendary show was revived last year and is back for more episodes in 2025.

Stephen Mulhern is on presenting duties for the upcoming episodes - but don’t worry, Holly Willoughby will still make an appearance in the near future. Just like last year, the show will have a rotating cast of celebrity guests and three more will be joining tonight (September 13).

But who can you expect to see on the show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

When is You Bet! On Tour on TV today?

Danny Jones, Greg Rutherford and Oti Mabuse on You Bet! | Rollercoaster Television/ITV

Having returned at the end of August, the show is back again for another episode this evening (September 13). It will start at the slightly later time of 8.30pm on ITV1/ STV.

Viewers can also watch You Bet! On Tour live on ITVX/ STV Player as it airs. Episodes will also be available on demand via the platforms.

Who is on You Bet! On Tour this week?

The celebs for today’s episode of the ITV show will boast a line-up that includes Danny Jones, Greg Rutherford and Oti Mabuse. The trio will join Stephen Mulhern for today’s episode.

TV viewers will be well acquainted with Danny Jones at this point. He won I’m a Celebrity and The Masked Singer on ITV in 2024, having shot to fame as one of the frontmen of McFly.

Greg Rutherford is a former Olympic athlete and famously won gold on ‘Super Saturday’ at the 2012 games in London. He competed in the long jump.

Oti Mabuse has been a judge on Dancing on Ice in the last few years, while she was also on I’m a Celebrity with Danny Jones last year. She first rose to prominence as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Which other celebs are on You Bet! On Tour?

Each episode of the season will feature a panel of celebrities, which was the same format in the first series back in late 2024. Former co-host Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel this time, but not as a host.

The full line-up for the season is as follows:

Holly Willoughby

Zoe Ball

Rob Beckett

Alex Brooker

Rylan Clark

Alesha Dixon

Alison Hammond

Babatunde Aléshé

Josie Gibson

Danny Jones

Eddie Kadi

Judi Love

Oti Mabuse

Nick Mohammed

AJ Odudu

Will Best

Greg Rutherford

Adam and Ryan Thomas

Johnny Vegas

Josh Widdicombe

Who is the host of You Bet! On Tour?

Unlike the first season of the revived show, the ITV programme will only have one host this time around. Stephen Mulhern will be on sole hosting duties for the upcoming episodes, however, Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel during the season.

He said: “Everything is bigger and better! We’ve got the outdoors - at one point we took over the entire Bournemouth Beach for one challenge. That would never fit in any studio, unless we were to hire Wembley.”

Stephen added: “It feels great to be back. It’s not only a new series but we’re actually out and about and we’re going to join the great British public. We’re touring the show and it feels so fresh.

“We’ve been very lucky with the weather, the sun is shining and it’s just glorious to watch. Touring the country, not only do you get to see more of Great Britain, we get out and meet more people that can do more extravagant stuff.

“For example, one of my favourite ones is Man vs Beast where we went to this showjumping course, which we’d never be able to fit in the studio. It’s going to blow you away!”

