Destination X mixes the best bits of The Traitors with Race Across the World, according to host Rob Brydon 👀🌍

Destination X is the BBC’s newest reality competition.

Thirteen players are competing to win £100,000.

But who is on hosting duty for the show?

A comedy legend will be in the driving seat of a new reality competition on the BBC.

Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon is hosting Destination X this summer - which sounds like it could scratch that Race Across the World itch. Thirteen players will embark on an epic journey in the hope of taking home a whopping cash prize of £100,000.

Ahead of the start of the show this evening (July 30), the host has been talking about what viewers can expect. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Destination X?

The show will feature 13 contestants, who will be vying for the chance to win a life-changing £100,000 jackpot. The cast includes:

Ashvin - 23, London - Economics Graduate

Ben - 42, South Wales - Surf School Director

Chloe-Anne - 27, Oxford - Historian

Claire - 51, West Sussex - Retired Detective Sergeant

Daren - 58, London - Taxi Driver

Dawn - 33, Northern Ireland - Care Assistant

Deborah - 62, Lytham - Crime Writer

James - 23, Manchester - e-Commerce manager

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Mahdi - 22, London - Content Creator

Nick - 35, Cornwall - Endurance Athlete

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

Who is the host of Destination X on BBC?

Rob Brydon hosts Destination X | BBC

Rob Brydon is the ‘gamemaster’ for the Beeb’s newest competition show. Destination X will premiere this evening and will broadcast two episodes per week, through to the end of August.

Speaking about the show, the host said: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.

“The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team. I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship.”

He continued: “I don't want to give anything away but when they start out, they are very much in a team mentality, they are keen to remind me that they are a team - and then things evolve.”

Discussing what surprised him the most about the show, Rob Brydon added: “The surprising things were watching the relationships develop between the players. I say in the first episode it's all about alliances, but then ultimately only one person can win £100,000. So, it was watching the dynamic of the group change over the course of the series in ways that you didn't see coming.”

Where do you know the Destination X host from?

Rob Brydon is a name that needs no introduction, but we might as well do it anyway. The Welsh actor and comedian might be best known for playing Uncle Bryn (Bryn West) on the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey.

He played the character across all three of the original series, as well as returning for the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials. He also starred in The Trip films with Steve Coogan - the most recent of which was The Trip to Greece.

Rob also had a small role in the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Margot Robbie movie.

