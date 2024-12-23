When is The Snowman on TV this Christmas? Date and time you can watch it

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It wouldn’t be Christmas without The Snowman ⛄
  • The Snowman is a Christmas classic - and you may want to watch it this year.
  • First airing in the 1980s, it has become a festive favourite.
  • It is based on the book by Raymond Briggs.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without watching The Snowman. The festive classic is bound to leave you walking in the air.

Since it first aired on TV in 1982 it has become a firm favourite and yearly staple for many. You might be wondering if you can watch it this year - or if it is not on the schedule.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s all you need to know. Including when and where you can watch it.

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

When is The Snowman on TV this Christmas?

The Snowman is aired every Christmas (Photo: Channel 4)The Snowman is aired every Christmas (Photo: Channel 4)
The Snowman is aired every Christmas (Photo: Channel 4) | Channel 4

The beloved animated classic has been an annual fixture for decades, so you may wonder when it will be on in 2024. Fortunately, it has been confirmed for Christmas Eve (December 24) this year.

It will be on Channel 4 at 4.15pm. The Snowman is scheduled to run for 30 minutes, including adverts and will be followed by another animated classic - Mog’s Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What is The Snowman about?

If you have been living under a rock for decades, The Snowman is based on the 1978 picture book of the same name by Raymond Briggs. Like the book, the animated film is wordless instead told through pictures, action and music - with Howard Blake providing the score.

The only words featured in the animated film comes in the form of the beloved track Walking in the Air. It follows a young boy who goes on a magical adventure with a snowman, flying over Brighton and further north, catching the sight of the northern lights.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostChannel 4TV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice