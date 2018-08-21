What’s on at Waddesdon Manor in September

Looking for something to do throughout September, Waddesdon Manor has lots going on.
Chilli Fest
Sat 1 & Sun 2 Sept, 10am-5pm
Turn up the heat at our annual Chilli festival, with some of the nation’s best loved independent traders from across the country. Throughout the weekend you can also enjoy live music, family fun and children’s craft activities as well as the opportunity to walk around the gardens and explore the house. Don’t miss the hottest event this September!
Free with grounds admission.
Tasting of Rothschild classics from Bordeaux
Sun 9 Sept, 12pm in the Waddesdon Wine Cellars
One of our most popular events returns for a third year. Indulge in an informal tasting of eight classic Rothschild wines from Châteaux across the region, with our in-house wine advisor, Peter Tompkins.
Adult £35, all participants must be 18 years or older.
An afternoon of sparkling wines with Gusbourne Estate
Sat 22 Sept, 12pm
Be tempted by some of the most exciting new English sparkling wines from the Gusbourne Estate, and indulge in a delicious afternoon tea. Guests also receive a 10% discount in the wine shop.
Adult £55, grounds admission applies.
Music at Windmill Hill: Doric String Quartet
Sat 29 Sept, doors open 6.30pm, concert 7.30pm
Witness one of the world’s leading quartets as they make their Windmill Hill debut. Highlights in recent seasons have included debuts at Carnegie Hall and the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg.
Adult £16.
Special exhibitions and tours:
Michael Eden: Form & Transform
Running until 21 Oct, 11am-5pm
A new exhibition at the Coach House Gallery showcases specially commissioned work by Michael Eden, with a difference. Using the collections as inspiration, and working from 3D scans, he has made digitally printed pieces that draw on historic objects, re-imagined for today.
Free with grounds admission.
Rothschildshire: Building like a Rothschild
1 & 2pm
Enjoy an introduction into the art of country house building and explore how Buckinghamshire in the late 19th century was littered with Rothschild homes, creating a network of art, architecture and influence.
Free with house and grounds admission.
Exhibition tour: Michael Eden
Fri 7 Sept, 12.30pm-1.15pm
Join Curator Mia Jackson for an in-depth look at the works by Michael Eden, a former potter, as he explores contemporary themes through the reinterpretation of historical objects using digital means.
Free with grounds admission. Meet at the Coach House.
Spotlight on a Royal Dinner Service
Fri 28 Sept & Thurs 11 Oct, 12.30-1.15pm
Join Head of Collections, Pippa Shirley, and imagine yourself dining with the King, as you explore this magnificent silver dinner service commissioned by George III in 1774.
Free with house and grounds admission.
An Insight into the History of the Rothschilds
Sun 30 Sept & 7 Oct
The Rothschilds and Waddesdon: A Jewish Heritage Tour 10.45-11.30am Join one of Waddesdon’s curators for an introductory tour exploring the Jewish heritage of the Rothschilds, and their legacy at Waddesdon.