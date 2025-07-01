Wet Leg tour: From Glastonbury to the rest of the UK, Mercury Prize nominees hit the road - dates and tickets

The duo are set to thrill audiences in a more ‘intimate’ locations after their festival appearances throughout the summer
  • Wet Leg have announced a series of UK performances set to take place in November 2025.
  • The shows come as the band prepare to head to North American for their extended September/October tour of the States.
  • Here’s where you can catch the Mercury Prize nominated duo, when you can get tickets and what they performed during their Glastonbury 2025 set.

They’ve a brand new album out and are preparing to head over to the United States for a series of shows throughout September and October, but Wet Leg have not forgotten the UK.

The Mercury Prize-nominated duo, known for their infectious hit 'Chaise Longue', have announced a series of UK tour dates in November 2025, complementing their recent appearances at Glastonbury Festival 2025, TRNSMT later this month, and Wilderness 2025 in Oxfordshire this August.

The pair will be performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London to kick off their six-date November tour, with stops also including Liverpool, Nottingham, Norwich, Portsmouth, and Cardiff before the end of the year.

Here’s when you can get tickets to see them perform later this year, and what they performed at Glastonbury this year, and what they could perform at their next festival performances.

Where are Wet Leg performing during their November 2025 UK tour?

Wet Leg are set to perform six dates in the United Kingdom this November, fresh from their North American tour the months preceeding.placeholder image
Wet Leg are set to perform six dates in the United Kingdom this November, fresh from their North American tour the months preceeding. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Mercury Prize nominated duo are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Wet Leg on their November 2025 UK tour?

Tickets to see Wet Leg on their November 2025 UK tour will go on general sale at 10am BST on July 4 2025 through Ticketmaster. There are currently no pre-sale options available as of writing.

What did Wet Leg perform at Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Ahead of their performances at TRSNMT later this month, the band took to the Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival - and for those wondering what they ‘could’ perform ahead of their show at Glasgow Green, we took a look at their setlist from Glasto last weekend (credit: Setlist.FM)

  • catch these fists
  • Wet Dream
  • Supermarket
  • Oh No
  • liquidize
  • davina mccall
  • Ur Mum
  • Too Late Now
  • jennifer's body
  • Being in Love
  • mangetout
  • pillow talk
  • Angelica
  • Chaise Longue
  • CPR

Did you catch Wet Leg at Glastonbury Festival or are you going to see them at either TRNSMT or Wilderness? Let us know if you’re heading along to their just announced November UK tour by leaving a comment down below.

