A new take on a classic ballet is coming to the Waterside Theatre this year ahead of Christmas.

On 19-20 November, the Aylesbury venue will host performances of Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana.

Former international ballet dancer, Acosta, has choreographed and directed the colorful Cuban take on the Christmas classic.

Tchaikovsky’s famous score is arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo in this version of the ballet, that mixes the dance traditions of Cuba and the classic dances associated with the story.

rehearsals of the Nutcracker in Havana coming to the Waterside Theatre next month

Acosta said: “I am so excited to be bringing Acosta Danza to the Nutcracker. My generation in Cuba grew up without the spirit of Christmas and with this show I can combine the joy of the Nutcracker with the vibrant Havana culture. I cannot wait to take audiences from the humble settings of Clara’s home through to the beautiful dream sequences passing through the grand and vibrant Havana ballrooms of the 1940s and 50s.”

The Havana-born ballet star, trained at The National Ballet School of Havana and went on to win a succession of awards, including the 1990 Prix De Lausanne. He worked in some of the most prestigious dance groups in the industry with London’s Royal Ballet becoming his home.

When Acosta retired in 2016, he had completed 28 years as a professional, and performed almost every classical role from Spartacus to Romeo. Acosta created many award-winning shows throughout his ballet career, including Tocororo, and Carlos Acosta and Friends of the Royal Ballet, also choreographing the Royal Ballet productions of Don Quixote and Carmen and the 2014 West End production of Guys and Dolls.

He has also written two books, including a work of fiction ‘Pig’s Foot’ and his autobiography ‘No Way Home’. Yuli, a film inspired by his life, premiered at the San Sebastian, Havana and Berlin Film Festivals to critical acclaim before its premiere and general release in April 2019.

He was also recognized in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List and received a CBE in 2014, later also receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award from The Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 and the Critics’ Circle’s Annual Award for Outstanding Services to the Arts in 2019.