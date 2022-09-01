TV dream expert Delphi Ellis to appear at Mind Body Spirit Show in Berkhamsted this month
Delphi has appeared ITV's 'Loose Women', 'This Morning' and Channel 5’s ‘The Wright Stuff’
A TV dream expert will come to a spirituality show in Berkhamsted next week.
Delphi Ellis will be at Berkhamsted Civic Centre for Deer Spirit’s Mind Body Spirit Show on September 10 where she will promote her new book, Answers in the Dark: Grief, Sleep and How Dreams Can Help You Heal, with a workshop.
The event will feature holistic therapists, retailers selling crystals, jewellery, arts and crafts, aura imaging and readings.