News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

TV dream expert Delphi Ellis to appear at Mind Body Spirit Show in Berkhamsted this month

Delphi has appeared ITV's 'Loose Women', 'This Morning' and Channel 5’s ‘The Wright Stuff’

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:11 pm

A TV dream expert will come to a spirituality show in Berkhamsted next week.

Delphi Ellis will be at Berkhamsted Civic Centre for Deer Spirit’s Mind Body Spirit Show on September 10 where she will promote her new book, Answers in the Dark: Grief, Sleep and How Dreams Can Help You Heal, with a workshop.

Read More

Read More
Berkhamsted theatre camp success as youngsters perform Shakespeare at Hudnall Pa...
The Mind Body Spirit Show will start at 11am and finish at 5pm.

Most Popular

    The event will feature holistic therapists, retailers selling crystals, jewellery, arts and crafts, aura imaging and readings.

    BerkhamstedITVChannel 5Sleep