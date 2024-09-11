St Mary’s Sunflower Concert
Ukrainian pianist Oksana Hermanchuck, is giving a concert on Friday October 18th 7.00 pm at Saint Mary’s church in Old Hemel Hempstead Town.
Her concert is in aid of the Sunflower social club charity which was set up by Luther Blissett OBE DL and his partner Lauren Fox to support Ukrainian refugees in Hertfordshire.
Oksana is a classically trained pianist who used to work at the Kiev Conservatoire and her programme will be a mix of classical , Ukrainian folk and some contemporary popular tunes.
Tickets for the concert are available online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/stmaryssunflowerconcert
