St Mary’s Sunflower Concert

By Peter Lennln
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:12 BST
Pianist Oksana Hermanchukplaceholder image
Pianist Oksana Hermanchuk
Sunflower Social Club fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian pianist Oksana Hermanchuck, is giving a concert on Friday October 18th 7.00 pm at Saint Mary’s church in Old Hemel Hempstead Town.

Her concert is in aid of the Sunflower social club charity which was set up by Luther Blissett OBE DL and his partner Lauren Fox to support Ukrainian refugees in Hertfordshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oksana is a classically trained pianist who used to work at the Kiev Conservatoire and her programme will be a mix of classical , Ukrainian folk and some contemporary popular tunes.

Tickets for the concert are available online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/stmaryssunflowerconcert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice