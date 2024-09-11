St Mary’s Sunflower Concert

Pianist Oksana Hermanchuk

Sunflower Social Club fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian pianist Oksana Hermanchuck, is giving a concert on Friday October 18th 7.00 pm at Saint Mary’s church in Old Hemel Hempstead Town.

Her concert is in aid of the Sunflower social club charity which was set up by Luther Blissett OBE DL and his partner Lauren Fox to support Ukrainian refugees in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oksana is a classically trained pianist who used to work at the Kiev Conservatoire and her programme will be a mix of classical , Ukrainian folk and some contemporary popular tunes.

Tickets for the concert are available online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/stmaryssunflowerconcert