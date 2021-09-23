Sign up for 'Your Town 5K Hemel Run' to help the homeless in Dacorum

Dacorum Borough Council is inviting residents to sign up for this year's Your Town 5K Hemel Run to help the homeless.

This will be the council's third Your Town 5K Hemel Run - last year's event was held virtually, and the council is looking forward to welcoming participants back to Gadebridge Park, on Sunday, October 17.

This year, the Your Town 5K Hemel Run will be supporting local charity, DENS, the charity houses, supports and empowers vulnerable single homeless people, and others in crisis, to transform their lives.

This year will be bigger and better, there will be fun inflatables, stalls and food vendors for the community to enjoy.

The ‘Your Town’ initiative led by Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Your Town aims to encourage people to live healthy lives, get more engaged in their local community and make them proud of where they live.

Julie Banks, portfolio holder for community and regulatory services said: “It’s fantastic to see a community event taking place, after such a prolonged period of isolation.

"Thank you to our partners Apex, for providing the free, to use inflatable fun this year too, which Dacorum Borough Council have funded.”

Whether you are looking to walk, jog or run - everyone is welcome to sign up for the event. The course can be completed at your own pace and we welcome experienced runners, families, new runners and puppies too!

To take part in the 5k run, it is a minimum ticket donation of £5, and all proceeds will be donated to DENs, a charity selected by the Dacorum mayor Stewart Riddick.