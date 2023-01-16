Long Marston Cricket Club’s annual fun run will be held during the cricket season for the first time ever.

And the club hopes some sun and warmth will attract runners of all abilities to come along – then take a seat in the afternoon to watch some cricket in a lovely village setting.

The 10k fun run starts at 10am on Sunday, May 14. There will be medals for all participants and trophies for the first, second and third places, male and female.

Sign up for the run

There will be free car parking and cakes, coffee and tea will be available for a small donation – with a bar at the end of the run for those in need of something stronger.

The club said: “The route is totally off road, and it is quite flat – can never say it’s totally flat – and we have been given permission once again to run on private land and the countryside out there is worth a look. The start and finish are at Long Marston Cricket Club and the route is going out towards Mentmore.”

