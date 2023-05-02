RSPB Hemel Hempstead announce meetings and talk from Box Moor Trust eco officer

The RSPB Hemel Hempstead group has announced its next meetings and a talk from a Box Moor Trust eco officer.

A spokesman for the group has announced all the relevant details in a new update.

The next meeting is on Monday, May 8, which on this occasion is a week later than usual.

Box Moor Trust - Managed Areas

Very importantly it should be noted that it will again be held at our new venue - the CHIPPERFIELD VILLAGE HALL, postcode WD4 9BS. This venue will also be used for the remainder of our talks until June 2023. On this occasion, we will have talks by the Box Moor Trust and our Members, together with a short AGM

Steve Dutch, the Box Moor Trust’s Ecology Officer will describe their activities including their nature conservation initiatives to both protect and improve the flora and fauna on their extensive land holdings.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be a car share trip to the Brandon Marsh Nature Reserve on Saturday May 13, and a local trip to Lemsford Springs on Tuesday May 23. Details can be found on our website.