New activity centre opens in Hemel Hempstead including 18-hole crazy golf course

A new activity centre is opening in Hemel Hempstead offering an 18-hole crazy golf course and other popular games.

Today (20 February), Adventure Leisure Limited, a subsidiary of BGL (Burhill Group Limited), has confirmed it is opening its 13th Mulligans venue in Hemel Hempstead.

It will be located in Jarman Park and BGL plans to open the venue this summer. Adventure Leisure has confirmed the venue will cover 15,000 sq. ft and will also include pool tables, electro-darts oches, shuffleboard tables, karaoke rooms and the company’s biggest arcade area. Food and drink will also be served throughout the venue.

The new venue will have an 18-hole crazy golf course

Colin Mayes, CEO of BGL, said: “I’m thrilled to be expanding one of our most successful brands to its ‘lucky’ 13th venue. It’s incredible to think that a brand which started as smaller outdoor adventure golf courses has evolved in such a short period of time and continues to provide great fun an entertainment to customers.”

Most recently, Adventure Leisure opened a mini golf site in East London, BUNKERS Romford. Andrew Scholey, operations and development director of Adventure Leisure Limited, at BGL, added: “Following the success of BUNKERS Romford, we are delighted to be continuing our work with SHED; continuing to elevate and grow the Mulligans brand, venue design and customer experience. Our latest Mulligans venue aims to provide a premium experience to all those who walk through our doors. Hemel Hempstead at Jarman Park is set to become our best Mulligans venue to date.”

Mulligans venue are designed to appeal to adult groups and families. Hertfordshire’s venue will be the 30th site opened by BGL and 20th activity-based site under the organisation’s umbrella, including Mulligans, BUNKERS, Ninja Warrior UK, and Total Ninja arenas.

There will also be arcade games

