Local Roller Derby Team Hope to Beat Bath this Saturday

Herts Roller Derby have their second game of the Five Nations tournament this Saturday the 1st of June at 1.30pm.

Herts will play Bath Roller Derby in the second game of the day, with an opening game that sees Surrey Roller Girls take on the Bristol Bees. Bath is the favourite to win this one so the local underdogs need all the support they can get.

The Five Nations Roller Derby is Europe’s largest interleague flat track roller derby tournament, which sees teams from all over the UK play each other throughout the year. Herts Roller Derby currently play in Tier 4 with the goal this season to get back up to Tier 3.

There will be a raffle, cake and merch stalls, music and full commentary throughout the day.

Herts Roller Derby jammer takes on Bristol Bees blocker

Ticket prices are £10 in advance (low income option available), £12 on the door, under 16s go free with an attending adult.

Tickets available to buy online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hertfordshirerollerderby/1233996?ref=fb

Roller Derby is an athletic fast paced full contact sport played on quad roller skates. Modern roller derby is a fairly new sport but has grown quickly since it began in Texas in the early 2000s.

The game is played on a flat oval track in two 30 minute halves. There are 4 blockers and 1 jammer from each team on track at once. Points are scored by the jammers passing an opposing blocker’s hips. The team with the most points wins.

Herts Roller Derby was founded in 2010. The league is a grassroots organisation run by the members for the members. Herts Roller Derby prides itself in creating an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone.