Local homelessness charity unveils powerful photo exhibition to celebrate landmark birthday
Journeys celebrates DENS’ 20th anniversary as a registered charity by portraying the diverse and positive stories of the charity’s clients, past and present. The exhibition brings together bold and vibrant portrait photography with inspiring, first-hand quotes.
The charity’s mission is to help rebuild the lives of people in the borough of Dacorum facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion through a range of integrated services.
Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “The unveiling of Journeys is a fitting way to end a year of celebrations for our landmark 20th birthday.
“The striking photos on display offer a unique and engaging snapshot of the people we have been so proud to support on their paths towards a brighter future.”
Rob Parfitt, who has previously worked with high-profile broadcasters such as BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix, generously volunteered his time and talents to produce the exhibition.
He said: "Through my lens, I wanted to capture not just images, but captivating stories of resilience, hope and humanity.
“It's a real honour to commemorate the anniversary of this incredible homelessness charity, shedding light on just a small percentage of the many people they have helped throughout the past 20 years.”
Journeys, the online photography exhibition celebrating 20 years of DENS, can be viewed at www.dens.org.uk/journeys.