Line up of vintage vehicles will be on display for Berkhamsted charity's first Classic Car Show

The Hospice of St Francis has got a line up of vintage cars for the charity's first Classic Car Show.

On Sunday, September 12, between 11am and 3pm, the hospice will host an afternoon of automobile history with a variety of classic and special interest cars at their private event space in Dudswell field near Berkhamsted.

Amongst the line-up of vintage vehicles there will be a Bentley, a Series Continental Flying Spur and Brooklands Rover, a P6 v8 3500ccr and a Morris Minor convertible.

David, an exhibitor at the forthcoming event, said: “The Classic Car community enjoys supporting local events and, in particular, causes such as The Hospice of St Francis which like most others, has gone through such a difficult fundraising period during the pandemic.

"Classic Car owners have great pleasure in getting together and seeing their cars enjoyed by the public and always welcome questions and interest.

"The Classic Car Show on the 12th September will be a great opportunity for those with an interest in seeing 'history on the road' in the form of our cars.”

A range of refreshments and family activities will also be available on the day, as well as delicious ice creams by Elsie’s Ices, a bar sponsored by Tring Brewery and a spectacular inflatable obstacle course from Apex in Hemel Hempstead.

There will also be free onsite parking – so plenty space to bring the whole family!

Hannah, community fundraiser at the hospice and event organiser said: “We are really excited about our first ever Classic and Special Interest Car Show.

"We are exhibiting some stunning cars on the day and with children's activities, food stalls and a small market, there really will be something to keep everyone happy.”

Advance adult tickets are £5 (£7 on the day) and under 16s advance tickets are £3 (£5 on the day).

If you have a car that you would like to exhibit on the day, please complete the entry form on the hospice website - pre 1978 and later year special interest cars only.