Legendary Hemel Hempstead Old Town Halloween Party set to return with a bang

The legendary Hemel Hempstead Old Town Halloween Party is returning next month, with a host of free entertainment, activities and competitions.

Get ready for some spooky family fun as the Hemel Hempstead Old Town Halloween Party returns this year.

The ghastly event will run on Sunday, October 26 from 3-7pm, followed by a firework display at 7.30pm in Gadebridge Park.

Dacorum Borough Council will be your trusted hosts in partnership with Hemel Old Town Market and Community Action Dacorum.

The Hemel Hempstead Old Town Halloween Party returns next month. Photo: Dacorum Borough Council

The party will be brimming with free entertainment in the Old Town High Street, including Harry Potter themed entertainers, face painting, lantern making and fancy dress competitions for all ages. A variety of food, market and community stalls will be available for guests to explore.

Jungle Juniors ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sessions will be hosted throughout the afternoon at the Old Town Hall. Timings and ticket prices can be found on the Old Town Hall website.

Councillor Caroline Smith-Wright, Portfolio Holder for People and Transformation said: "Halloween is a tradition that brings people together through storytelling, creativity, and community spirit - and our popular Old Town Halloween Party captures that beautifully.

“This year’s exciting event features Harry Potter-themed activities, a wide range of local stalls, lantern making and a fancy dress competition for people of all ages showcasing their creations.

“I’m delighted the celebration is back with a bang, ending with a spectacular fireworks display in Gadebridge Park - a fitting finale to one of our most loved community events."

You can find the full event details on the Council's website.