Join Percy the Park Keeper and his friends on an adventure this winter at Ashridge Park

This winter the National Trust is inviting families to step into the wonderful world of Percy the Park Keeper at Ashridge Park, in Berkhamsted.

In association with the best-selling author and illustrator Nick Butterworth the Percy the Park Keeper winter wander will introduce children and their families to the busy park keeper and his animal friends.

Running from Saturday, December 4, until Monday, January 3, - closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - the self-led trail will invite families to join Percy’s team as he races to get Ashridge and the animals that live there ready for winter.

Percy the Park Keeper illustration (C) Nick Butterworth 2021

After reading Percy’s handwritten note and donning his famous hat, families will follow clues, find Percy’s missing equipment, and enjoy activities and games as they complete the trail.

At the end of the trail families can celebrate with a photo-op with Percy and they’ll get a special prize too.