In Pictures: Superheroes and Villains take over Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

Riverside Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead came alive with a host of superheroes and villains swarming the centre at the weekend.

Children and adults got to meet some of their favourite TV and film characters and see some of their famous cars.

The Superheroes and Villains visit to the shopping centre on Saturday was part of One Great Day - an opportunity to raise money for charity and have a great day doing it.

The aim of the day is for communities and families to come together with their local shopping centre and have a fun day while raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and a local charity.

Batman, The Joker, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain America, Batman, Transformers robot Crusher and characters from Star Wars were some of the many characters that made an appearance.

Cars included BVS Batmobile, 66 Batmobile, and the Ghostbusters car Ecto-1 alongside the tow mater car from the film ‘Cars’ and its sequels.

As part of the event, Riverside hosted a tombola which saw plenty of lucky customers pull a winning ticket, with all funds raised being split between Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and Gaddesden Place Riding School - the total raised was £528.66.

Gaddesden Place is a dedicated Riding for the Disabled Association centre giving children and adults with special needs and disabilities the opportunity to ride and have fun.

Riverside Centre Manager, Ian Welland said: “Seeing our customers having so much fun and enjoying meeting their heroes was such a thrill.

"We always love being able to put on these fantastic events in the town and it was a genuine pleasure to watch families and kids of all ages delight in the experience.

"Being able to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and local Hemel charity Gaddesden Place RDA was the icing on the cake.”

1. Four-year-old Landen met Transformers robot Crusher

2. Forces from Star Wars' Galactic Empire were in town

3. Jeta met Captain Jack Sparrow

4. Batman and his Batmobile