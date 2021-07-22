In Pictures: Hundreds of people enjoy Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival in Hemel Hempstead

Hundreds of people enjoyed Boxmoor Primary School PTA's first ever Scarecrow Festival Trail at the weekend.

On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, members of the school community and residents and families from further afield visited Boxmoor to take on the trail.

A team of parents, many of whom are in elected PTA roles, were involved in the organisation of the scarecrow festival including Emma Judd, Clair Sears, Julia Margree, Arabella Mooney, Julie Rennison, Claire Yurman and Kim Lawrence.

However the event would not have been the huge success it was without the enthusiasm and support of all of the school children and their families.

Clair Sears, from Boxmoor Primary School PTA, said: "We had a fantastic scarecrow festival over the weekend with hundreds of visitors, many of whom weren't connected with the school in any way.

"It was fantastic to see so many people get behind this new event and the PTA were overwhelmed to have 70 scarecrows entered into the competition by school families.

"The year groups at the school also had fun making their own scarecrows based around their learning topics, popular stories and life in their classroom.

"Special thanks go to Mrs Campos, Headteacher at Boxmoor Primary, and local Councillor William Allen, who viewed all 70 scarecrows entered into the competition and decided on the winners.

"Hundreds of visitors came to the scarecrow festival over the course of the weekend, many of whom live outside of the Boxmoor area.

"Details of the event were even shared to residents of Flamsted who traditionally hold their own fantastic scarecrow festival every year.

"Fans of the famous event were pleased to visit Boxmoor to get their fix of scarecrows.

"The event raised a significant amount towards Boxmoor PTA's provision of resources to Boxmoor Primary school, such as chrome books and the recent development of a learning kitchen."

Here are the winners of the three separate categories:

- Most iconic was won by Freddie Mercury

- Most sustainable was won by The Scarecrow Wedding

- Most entertaining was won by Canal Creatures.

There was also a People's Choice category where attendees of the trail could cast their vote for their favourite scarecrow on the trail.

It was a very close finish but the winner was Room On The Broom, closely followed by Long John Silver.

One person commented on the Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival facebook page: "We really enjoyed it. Well done to all of the organisers!"

Another added: “Amazing effort on the scarecrows! We loved having a walk around.”

The PTA continue to fundraiser for Boxmoor School and anyone wishing to make a donation can do so via PayPal and [email protected].

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead and Hemel Rocks supported the festival by creating postbox toppers and decorated scarecrow themed rocks and placed them in the Boxmoor area.

David Doyle and Orchid Estate Agents, Byrons Pharmacy, the Three Blackbirds pub and The Florist - all in Boxmoor - displayed scarecrows in their windows as well.

Undefined: readMore

1. Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear scarecrows Photo: Boxmoor Primary School PTA Buy photo

2. Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival Hundreds of people enjoyed the Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival Photo: Boxmoor Primary School PTA Buy photo

3. Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival Did you spot the Elvis Presley scarecrow? Photo: Boxmoor Primary School PTA Buy photo

4. Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival Special commendation award went to Cleopatra because scarecrows originated in Egypt. Photo: Boxmoor Primary School PTA Buy photo