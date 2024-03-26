Hemel’s newest family attraction described as an ‘amazing place’ following February launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s leading laser-tag experience, Laser Quest, launched in 200 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead last month, making the destination the only location in Hertfordshire to offer this cutting-edge entertainment experience. The attraction is currently offering 10 per cent off any new bookings.

The perfect attraction for families and friends, Laser Quest is Hertfordshire’s newest attraction and has revolutionised the traditional laser-tag experience, pitting teams against each other in a captivating space-themed arena where fun seekers enter a world of galactic-themed labyrinths, catwalks, and mazes, pulsating with special effects, music and dazzling lights. It is the most immersive laser tag experience yet and is like stepping into a video game.

Suitable for children aged six and over and adults, Laser Quest takes participants on a fun-filled, competitive, and exhilarating adventure like no other. Their mission is to zap opponents with laser precision, accumulate points, and avoid being zapped themselves.

Laser Quest Hemel Hempstead

Since it has opened, Laser Quest has welcomed thousands of local Hemel residents as well as fun seekers from all over Hertfordshire and neighbouring counties. The reviews of the experience and the staff have been incredible with customers describing their time at Laser Quest as “wonderful”, “amazing” and “excellent fun” with staff being praised for being “friendly, professional and helpful”.

Speaking over a month since launching Hertfordshire’s first Laser Quest experience, owner Jam Motafram said: “My team at Hemel Hempstead have worked really hard on the launch and have been overwhelmed on how well it has all gone and how families and friends that have popped in to have a game or two of Laser Quest have really enjoyed their experience. We are truly grateful for all of the five-star reviews, and we are hoping for many more.

“As well as family and friends booking, we have had lots of birthday parties, school bookings and bookings from scouts, cubs and guide organisations looking to offer a slightly different experience to all of the young people in their groups.

“I am really pleased to have helped to fill the huge gap left by the closure of Quasar back in 2020 and I am looking forward to providing out-of-this-world entertainment for families in Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas for years to come.

Laser Quest Hemel Hempstead

Laser Quest also has state-of-the-art arcade games for customers to enjoy pre or post their Laser Quest experience.