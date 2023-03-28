Hemel shopping centre offers local schools the chance to win Easter eggs for the whole class

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is running a competition for local schools to win a haul of Easter eggs for their whole class.

The competition, running on Facebook, asks entrants to nominate a local class that they believe deserves the chance to win 32 Easter eggs for the students and teacher, including tasty free from eggs to ensure that nobody goes without.

The competition will close at midday on Wednesday 29th March, to ensure the winning school is able to collect in time for Easter.

Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are thrilled to be offering one lucky class the chance to win Easter eggs for each of their pupils and teacher! Enter on our pinned post on Facebook before the competition closes this Wednesday, and you could be the lucky winner!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.

Fact file: The Marlowes Shopping Centre

The Marlowes is considered Hemel Hempstead’s prime retail destination.

Marlowes' Easter Egg competition poster

The shopping quarter is located in the heart of the town, with excellent links to the M1 and M25 and within close proximity to the train and bus stations. It comprises over 100 retail units across The Marlowes Shopping Centre and adjacent buildings on Marlowes Street. Stores include Marks & Spencer, Wilko, New Look, JD, The Perfume Shop and The Entertainer.

