Hemel rock band to perform to thousands of petrolheads at major motor racing event

New Hemel Hempstead-based rock covers band Fuzz’d Up! has landed a major gig at this year’s Main Event at Santa Pod Raceway, performing to thousands of petrolheads at one of the biggest events on the motor racing calendar.

Newly-formed Fuzz’d Up! is a rock band made of musicians from the Hertfordshire area who have been working together on the live music circuit.

Playing covers of the alt-rock and classic rock songs that everyone loves to hear, the band can also perform “Fuzz’d Up!” versions of pop songs by contemporary artists such as Adele.

Following a launch party at Warners End Community Centre in February, Fuzz’d Up! has scooped a coveted performance at Santa Pod’s Main Event on Sunday 26th May.

Fuzz'd Up!

Lead singer Debz will be joined by guest performer, the blues and rock guitar legend Todd Sharpville.

Backing them will be a red-hot rhythm section featuring David Masters on lead guitar, Jamie Fisher on drums and band founder Richard Staines on bass.

Hemel-based musician Richard Staines said: “I am so proud to be performing at such a huge event after launching Fuzz’d Up! earlier this year.

“With our line-up of two guitarists, and Debz’s incredible singing, we have a unique sound that really fills the stage.

Debz from Fuzz'd Up!

“Having worked with Todd before I am really looking forward to a high-octane performance from our two charismatic singers.”

The Main Event runs from Friday 24th May to Monday 27th May and is Round 1 of the FIA FIM European Championships, featuring over 200 teams and 17 classes of cars and bikes.

This includes the sports F1 class - 11,000bhp Top Fuel Dragsters accelerating to 0-100mph in less than 1 second.

