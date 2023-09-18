News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Sheep Over London Bridge’

The next meeting of Hemel Hempstead Probus Club, is on Thursday, September 21 and will be held at the usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP. On this occasion, Murray Craig will give an illustrated talk entitled ‘Sheep Over London Bridge’.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Murray will provide an overview of the ancient ceremony of the Freedom of the City of London. He will outline what it means, its history, traditions and the privileges of being a Freeman, including taking sheep over London Bridge.

Doors will open at 10.00am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

The next outing is a coach trip to the London Postal Museum. The outing will take place on Friday, October 27, and further details can be found on the website.

    Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

    Find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.