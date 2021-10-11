Hemel Hempstead Photo Society welcomes the return of face-to-face meetings

The Hemel Hempstead Photographic Society has welcomed the return of face-to-face meetings.

After 18 months of just Zoom meetings the club is back at the Salvation Army Hall, on Waterhouse Street, most Monday nights from 8pm.

The Hemel Hempstead Photographic Society meet most Monday evenings - other evenings are on Zoom - from September to June, and enjoy a varied programme which includes competitions, members' evenings and social events.

Photo taken by Emyr Williams, a member of the club, entitled 'Just Kids!' (C) Emyr Williams

“We’re back in business again!” is how club chairman, Rob Harley, described the new season.

With a strong programme of social evenings, coaching events, competitions and workshops in the 2020/21 Calendar, there is a lot to look forward to.

There will also be Zoom events, where the club can feature international speakers.

October events

> October 11 - Fashion and Portrait Model shoot

> October 18 - an Image Improvement workshop

> October 25 - competition evening.

October, with its mixture of sunshine and rain, colourful trees and misty atmospheres, is a great time for taking photos.

If you’re interested in photography and looking to join in with like-minded people, then just pop along on a Monday evening.