Hemel Hempstead Old Town launches first Halloween Trail

The Old Town in Hemel Hempstead has put up the cobwebs and is ready to welcome visitors for some haunting Halloween celebrations this October.

A brand new digital trail has been released by Dacorum Borough Council on the LoyalFree app for Halloween - head up to the eerily transformed Old Town High Street to take part in this free, family friendly trail, where you can follow the trail up the high street to find 28 fantastically spooky window displays.

Vote for your favourite through the LoyalFree app for a chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in Hemel Old Town and tickets to a show at the Old Town Hall.

The shop window with the most votes will be announced as the winner in November.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We want to encourage residents and visitors to explore and support the town safely again.

"Our first Hemel Old Town Halloween Trail is now live on the LoyalFree app and is a fun and interactive way to discover some of our best local businesses.”

App users can follow ghoulish ghosts and cackling witches through the High Street using the handy map and locations features on the app. Head to the trails section of the LoyalFree app and look for ‘The Hemel Old Town Halloween Trail’.

Sophie Hainsworth, co-founder of LoyalFree, said: "Digital trails are a fun and socially distanced activity for the whole family and we are excited to support Dacorum’s first digital Halloween trail through the app.

"We hope the public enjoy using the trail and also discover some of the amazing exclusive deals available locally too!’

HOTTA is a new committee of committed business owners from the High Street, striving to help improve and bring more activity to this part of town.