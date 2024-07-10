Hemel Hempstead BID unveils new Eat and Drink flyer and What's On Summer Guide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) is thrilled to launch its vibrant new Eat and Drink flyer alongside the What's On Summer guide, highlighting a fantastic array of local dining spots and exciting summer events.

With 5,000 Eat and Drink flyers heading to local homes and another 10,000 of both guides distributed in the community, we're excited to connect more people with our wonderful local businesses. The What's On Summer guide is packed with details of all the exciting events and activities taking place over the summer, showcasing just how much there is to do in Hemel Hempstead. Many events are free, making it easy for everyone to enjoy the fun. The Eat and Drink flyer spotlights a fantastic array of local dining spots.

BID manager Nicola shared her excitement: “These guides are a wonderful resource for our community, showcasing the diverse and delicious dining options and the variety of events in Hemel Hempstead. We hope it inspires everyone to explore and support our local businesses.”

Craving a cosy café, a sumptuous restaurant meal, or a refreshing drink? The Eat and Drink flyer is your ultimate guide to all things tasty. Looking for fun activities and events? The What's On Summer guide has you covered.