A guide to free and low-cost Hertfordshire activities has been launched by new fundraising campaign Helping Herts.

The Helping Herts team has collected a wide range of voices from across the county to inspire you with ideas to help you to explore your local areas and new parts of Hertfordshire.

The guide can be downloaded here.

Helping Herts launches free Hertfordshire activity guide (C) Helping Herts

Helping Herts has a target to raise £500,000 for some of Hertfordshire’s essential charitable organisations including Hertfordshire Hospices and Citizens Advice.

The campaign will not only raise much-needed money for these charities but also raise awareness of the work they do to support people.

At the same time, Helping Herts will celebrate the local communities, and encourage people to explore new places, and discover new local businesses.

The new fundraising campaign is sponsored by Stort Valley Rotary club with support from the wider Rotary family.

The Hospices have collectively said: "Each of the Hospices in Hertfordshire are incredibly excited to be part of Helping Herts 2021 and we are looking forward to working collaboratively.

"The money raised in aid of our charities will help fund vital care for adults and children living with a life-limiting illness and support for their families."