Fran Brown Pilates & Fitness announces exciting New September 2023 Classes Launch in Chipperfield
These highly anticipated classes promise to deliver a unique and transformative fitness experience for individuals of all fitness levels.
Fran Brown has earned a reputation for excellence in the fitness industry with years of experience helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals.
With a passion for Pilates & Fitness and a commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, Fran is excited to bring these innovative Pilates & Fitness classes to Chipperfield Village Hall, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley WD4 9BS commencing Monday 18th September.
Timetable:
8.45-9.15am - Zumba Fitness (a 30 minute fun fitness class).
9.30-10.30am - Core Strength & Fitness (Pilates with emphasis on core strength & Fitness.
10.45-11.45am - Chair Fitness (Pilates for those who have difficulty getting up and down from the floor or those who prefer an easier class. Suitable for pre and post operative rehabilitation & pregnancy).
Tailored Workouts:
These classes are designed to cater to individual fitness levels and goals, making them accessible and beneficial for everyone.
Fran Brown is excited to welcome participants to this new journey towards better health and fitness.
The classes will be held at Chipperfield Village Hall, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley WD4 9BS starting on Monday morning 18th September and will run every week.
Registration is now open, and early booking is encouraged, as spots are limited. You are very welcome to come along and try a class before committing to a full course.
About:
Fran Brown is a certified Pilates & Fitness Instructor with a passion for helping individuals achieve their fitness goals. With a background in Pilates and all aspects of Fitness, Fran Brown brings a unique blend of expertise to the world of fitness, aiming to make exercise enjoyable and accessible to all.