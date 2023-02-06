Ex CBeebies presenter headlines family-friendly Around the World in 80 Days show coming to Aylesbury

A family-friendly production of Jules Verne's famous Around the World in 80 Days story is coming to Aylesbury in 2023.

As part of its UK tour a new adaptation of the fun-filled tale is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audiences will be treated to a mix of circus and theatre, as a band of performers recreate the adventures of Phileas Fogg as he sets off on his race around the world.

Alex Phelps, Genevieve Sabherwal and Eddie Mann in Around the World in 80 Days. Photo from Anthony Robling.

Most Popular

But this is a telling of two tales; fact meets fiction as we learn the true story of American journalist Nellie Bly who emulated the character of Phileas in her record-breaking trip around the world.

Two skilled performers will traverse every country, embrace each character and navigate every mode of transport, as two tales intertwine on a madcap journey around the globe.

Alex Phelps is playing the determined Ringmaster, Phileas Fogg, he is an experienced theatre actor and perhaps best known for appearing on CBeebies.

Around the World in 80 Days combines theatre and the circus. Photo from Anthony Robling

Taking on the role of the Acrobat, Nellie Bly, is actor and puppeteer Katriona Brown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stage actor Genevieve Sabherwal ill be performing as the Aouda, The Trick Rider. Wilson Benedito provides comedic relief as The Clown, Passepartout. Rounding off the cast as the sharp-witted Knife Thrower, Detective Fix, is Eddie Mann who appeared in hit movie, Rocketman.

Juliet Forster, creative director of The York Theatre Royal and director of Around the World in 80 Days, said: “I was amazed that we generally know more about Jules Verne’s fictional characters than we do about the real woman, Nellie Bly, who set the record for circumnavigating the globe in 1889 (and did the journey in less time...) I knew I had to tell her story. I found that this approach allowed interesting themes to emerge around whose stories get told, whose stories dominate and who should stand aside to give space to the untold ones.”

Another shot of the current UK tour, photo from Robling

Advertisement

Advertisement