Easter: A time to show off your creativity - Expert tips for tablescaping

Creating the perfect Easter table

Carolyn Dorrian, the founder of Mrs Tablescape - the company that is the luxury destination for everything on and around your table - has loved to create unique table settings for her family and friends and put together tips for the perfect Easter table.

Carolyn Dorian says:

Easter is a great time to show off your creativity and add some fun to your dinner table. A seasonal tablescape is also a great way to brighten up your home and switch up your everyday decor. They say a change is as good as a holiday and a seasonal tablescape is a perfect opportunity to change up your day-to-day decor.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Tablescape showing how to create an attractive table layout

From sophisticated elegance to fun and vibrant colours, your Easter tablescape can be whatever you would like it to be. You can add your own personal touches and pair your table in a variety of ways. From using satin or gold ribbon for napkin rings to Easter egg sugar cookies as place cards, Easter is a great time to get creative and get the kids involved.

You also don’t need to spend a lot of money to add an Easter element to your table, for example, you can use hot cross buns as table decor and still have a sophisticated rustic feel. Using lots of different jars or glassware as flower vases add vibrancy to your table, with greens and pinks being the colours of Easter over the past few years.

When it comes to tablescaping for Easter, my tip is to start with picking a theme. This could be a colour scheme such as Autumn tones, rabbits, eggs or chickens. Start by looking at what you already have and you can build on your theme from there.

My next tip is to decide on a centrepiece for your focal point. Your centrepiece can be either fresh flowers, a bowl of assorted Easter eggs, ceramic bunnies, candles or a combination of items. Have fun with your centrepiece, get creative and don’t be afraid to be bold with colour!

Make your Easter table pretty

If a single centrepiece isn’t your cup of tea, or if you have a long table, another option is having either smaller multiple centrepieces or a table runner down the centre of the table. Your table runner can be a combination of linen, flowering tree branches, candles, DIY craft items such as painted eggs and smaller Easter decorations. You can have lots of fun with table runners and DIY crafts work splendidly. Also, look in your garden for flowing tree branches you may be able to use.

Easter is a great time of year to switch up your dinnerware, which could be either festive Easter themed, such as bunny or garden sets, or you could also use this time of year to pull out the ‘good’ dinnerware or China. Also with Easter being a great time to have some fun with your dinnerware, don’t be afraid to mix and match your settings. There’s no rule to say every setting needs to match and Easter tends to be a bit more relaxed than a Christmas tablescape.

An easy way to weave Easter into your day-to-day dinnerware or table setting is to incorporate festive napkins, napkin rings, table decorations/accents and serveware such as platters and serving dishes. You can even get creative and add some personalised place cards. One simple table decoration I love at Easter is to fill a teacup with Cadbury mini eggs and place a couple of small fresh flowers on top. The pastel colours of the eggs look beautiful in a teacup and best of all it’s a table accent that is quick and easy.

After Easter the weather generally starts getting a bit cooler, so Easter can be a great time to move the festivities outside. One benefit of moving outside and tablescaping your outdoor table is that you can be a bit bolder with your colours. Also, your colour scheme can pretty much be whatever you would like it to be as you’re no longer trying to fit in with your living or dining room colours. Now could be the time to colour theme a table how you’ve always wanted!

My final tip for Easter tablescaping is don’t forget the chocolate! Is it really Easter if we don’t have Easter eggs in one form or another on the table. Again you can get really creative with this by making your own Easter treats or chocolate and they’re also an easy way to add some different colours and textures to your tablescape.

About Carolyn Dorrian