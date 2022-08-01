Dinosaurs come to Hemel Hempstead this August

Dinosaurs are coming to Hemel Hempstead

Inflatables, puppets, animatronics and fossils will be in the New Town Square over the next month.

Jurassic creatures will descend on Hemel Hempstead this month as a local organisation organises four events in the town centre.

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District will hold various events at the Rainbow Stage in New Town Square.

Today (August 1), inflatable dinosaurs will be walking around from 11am to 3pm with Lucy and Babsy, the park rangers, riding on the animals. Children can have fun with the Magical Story Elves team in this interactive, safari adventure with music, dancing and games.

Children can explore the amazing world of fossils with an exciting, educational experience in the town centre where they will meet Mary Anning, the greatest fossil hunter of all time and travel to the beaches of Lyme Regis in the 1800s. These performances will be on August 8 from 11am to 2pm.

Join Izzy as she learns how to look after her new baby T-Rex on the Rainbow Stage. Children can enjoy magic, bubbles and games at this event on August 15 from 11am to 2pm.

Meet a T-Rex in the New Town Square as Babsy the Mad scientist creates a working time machine and takes adventurers back in time to the Jurassic period. This will be held on August 22 from 11am to 3pm.