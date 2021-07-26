A charity barbecue is being held by Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, August 18.

Tickets for the event at Berkhamsted Cricket Club cost £25, with £5 of each ticket price being split evenly between Berkhamsted Town Hall Trust, Age UK Dacorum, DENS, Open Door and The Hospice of St Francis.

Tickets are available in advance only. The closing date for booking is Monday, August 9.

Simon Double, Solario Racing & Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce, said: “Everyone’s so fatigued after all the lockdowns and there’s a real appetite out there for people to get together and have a good time.

“The Cricket Club is a lovely setting. There’ll be Champagne, a barbecue, live jazz piano and the Open Door are even having a potter’s wheel for you to try your hand at throwing a pot!