A open day for people interested in canal boat trips is being held this weekend in Tring.

There will be narrowboats for people to look around and visitors can enjoy free glass of bubbly and exclusive holiday discounts on Saturday (June 19).

On Saturday, have your chance to answer any canal boat questions you may have.

Chiltern Canal Boat Holidays’s team will be on hand to answer questions about driving, mooring and locks.