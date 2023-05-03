Calling all cyclists - Hemel Hillbuster event is back and it's bigger and better than ever

Calling all cyclists - the hugely popular Hemel Hillbuster event is back later this month and it's bigger and better than ever.

Run in association with British Cycling, the DENS Hillbuster returns to Hemel’s Gadebridge Park and takes place over the rolling Chiltern Hills and through stunning, historical villages across Herts, Beds and Bucks. The charity sportive is expected to welcome hundreds of passionate cyclists from the Home Counties, London and beyond.

This year’s edition will showcase revamped routes for the 25k, 60k and 100k distances, and a new 120k ride for cyclists ready to conquer a tougher challenge. Whether you’re just getting into cycling or an experienced rider, there’s a route for everyone to take on.

The DENS Hillbuster returns on Sunday 21st May

Further highlights include feed stations with free gels, snacks and refreshments, and a vibrant event village where finishers can celebrate with a much-deserved beer and street food.

Lovelo Cycle Works, an established cycle shop in Berkhamsted, is supporting the event and have provided their expertise to map the new routes.

Tim Warrell, Director at Lovelo Cycle Works, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with DENS and their epic Hillbuster. The routes should be fun yet challenging, taking on classic Chiltern climbs through beautiful countryside, and should go down a treat with the riders.”

Proceeds raised from the Hillbuster will support DENS in their mission to help rebuild the lives of people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Wendy Lewington, CEO at DENS, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for riders of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the thrill of our legendary cycling event, while also playing a part to help local people in need during these difficult times.”

Registration for the DENS Hillbuster is open on the website.

DENS FACT FILE

DENS aim is to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives, secure and maintain a long-term housing option and be an active member of their community.

