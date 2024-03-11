Bunnies on bikes charity ride will deliver Easter eggs to kids in hospital

Dacorum Motorcycle Rider's group are organising a charity motorcycle ride to deliver gifts and Easter eggs to kids in hospital over Easter.
By Jon AndrewsContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
We will be leaving The Grapes pub in Hemel Hempstead at 2pm on Saturday, 23rd march.

We will all be dressed up in bunny costumes to ride to Watford Hospital and deliver our gifts for kids in hospital.

So if you would like to donate gifts or Easter eggs please pop along to The Grapes pub in Hemel Hempstead or contact me on [email protected] to arrange a different drop off point.

