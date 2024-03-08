Bunnies on bikes charity ride 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hi I'm Jon from Dacorum Motorcycle Rider's Group and with Gavin both of us run Dacorum Motorcycle Rider's Group and we organise charity motorcycle rides to deliver gifts to kids in hospital over Easter and Christmas.

We are planning a ride to deliver gifts and Easter eggs to kids in hospital over Easter. We are organising a ride to Watford Hospital on the 23rd March at 12pm and our start point is the Grapes Pub, Green End Road, HP1 1QR, start at 12pm and we set off at 1pm all dressed up in bunny outfits .

So if you like to donate please drop them off at the Grapes Pub or contact me or Gavin at Dacorum Motorcycle Rider's Group or email us at [email protected] to organise drop off points.

Thanks