Boxmoor Women's Institute celebrates its 40th birthday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 1983, Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister, Dallas was the most watched TV programme, Star Wars Episode IV: Return of the Jedi was the number one film and Karma Chameleon by Culture Club racked-up the biggest record sales.

On top of all that the Boxmoor Women’s Institute (WI) was formed. What a year to remember!

Advertisement

Advertisement

At its August meeting, Boxmoor WI celebrated its 40th anniversary by holding a birthday party. Members, including founder member Sandra Pettiford who served on the committee (mainly as Secretary) for the whole of the life of Boxmoor, only standing down this May, and former members enjoyed a ploughman’s supper washed down with prosecco and/or a delicious Summer punch made by Sandra.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxmoor Women's Institute Nonagenarians Barbara Rogers and Eileen Woodford

Most Popular

The birthday cake was cut, happy birthday to Boxmoor WI was sung and everyone enjoyed a slice of the delicious confection.

The ukulele band Katie’s Jumping Fleas provided the musical entertainment.

Members, including two nonagenarians Barbara Rogers and Eileen Woodford and invited guests, danced the evening away; there was a conga line around the hall at one stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All were each given an appropriately coloured gift of a red pen inscribed with “Boxmoor WI 40th Anniversary”.

Boxmoor WI meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in St George’s United Reformed Church Hall, 106 Long Chaulden HP1 2HX.

Some meetings have speakers with the September speaker being Peter Houchin who will be speaking about pain management. Others are games or craft evenings.

Boxmoor WI has monthly lunch club, walking group, reading group and craft group.

It also makes regular trips to the theatre. It always welcomes visitors.