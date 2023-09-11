News you can trust since 1858
Boxmoor Women's Institute celebrates its 40th birthday

At its August meeting, Boxmoor Women's Institute celebrated its 40th birthday with a party to which current and past members took part enjoying a ploughman's supper, and a birthday cake whilst being entertained by the ukulele band Katie's Jumping Fleas.
By Patricia RadleyContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read
In 1983, Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister, Dallas was the most watched TV programme, Star Wars Episode IV: Return of the Jedi was the number one film and Karma Chameleon by Culture Club racked-up the biggest record sales.

On top of all that the Boxmoor Women’s Institute (WI) was formed. What a year to remember!

At its August meeting, Boxmoor WI celebrated its 40th anniversary by holding a birthday party. Members, including founder member Sandra Pettiford who served on the committee (mainly as Secretary) for the whole of the life of Boxmoor, only standing down this May, and former members enjoyed a ploughman’s supper washed down with prosecco and/or a delicious Summer punch made by Sandra.

Boxmoor Women's Institute Nonagenarians Barbara Rogers and Eileen WoodfordBoxmoor Women's Institute Nonagenarians Barbara Rogers and Eileen Woodford
    The birthday cake was cut, happy birthday to Boxmoor WI was sung and everyone enjoyed a slice of the delicious confection.

    The ukulele band Katie’s Jumping Fleas provided the musical entertainment.

    Members, including two nonagenarians Barbara Rogers and Eileen Woodford and invited guests, danced the evening away; there was a conga line around the hall at one stage.

    All were each given an appropriately coloured gift of a red pen inscribed with “Boxmoor WI 40th Anniversary”.

    Boxmoor WI meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in St George’s United Reformed Church Hall, 106 Long Chaulden HP1 2HX.

    Some meetings have speakers with the September speaker being Peter Houchin who will be speaking about pain management. Others are games or craft evenings.

    Boxmoor WI has monthly lunch club, walking group, reading group and craft group.

    It also makes regular trips to the theatre. It always welcomes visitors.

    For further information please contact Jeanette Gunnell on: [email protected].

