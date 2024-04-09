Bovingdon Gardeners Spring Show 6 April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unfortunately, the constant rain, high winds and above average temperatures in recent weeks reduced the number of entries in the daffodil classes considerably. However, the daffodils still made a beautiful, scented display. The Wildacre Cup was won by Gillian Johansson for the most points in the Daffodils, Other Flowers and Pot Plant Sections. The Daffodil Society Medal was closely contested by Gillian Johansson and Philip Bailey but won by Gillian Johansson for her Jersey Roundabout bloom.

There was also a close contest between Mavis Lawrence and Josephine Menzies for the Langley Leisure Cup awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in Section II (Other Flowers). Mavis Lawrence won the cup by only one point.

A new exhibitor, Linda Comerford, won the Challenge Cup for the best exhibit in the Handicrafts Section for her colourful, beautifully stitched “crazy patchwork” bag.

Cup winners Mavis Lawrence, Gillian Johansson and Susan Chester

The Pendley Estates Trophy for the Best Exhibit in Section VI was won by Susan Chester for her painting of “A River Scene”. The judge commented that Susan’s bold brushwork, utilising a limited palette caught his attention immediately.

The final award – The Junior Prize Certificate – was to Zara Johansson, age 3, for her “Nature Crown”.

Our forthcoming events include a talk on ‘The History of Allotments’ by Kate Harwood, who is the Conservation Team Co-ordinator for the Hertfordshire Gardens Trust, on 2nd May at 7.30pm in Bovingdon Baptist Hall in the High Street. Tickets cost £5 for members and £7 for non-members.

If you missed our Spring Show, then why not make a note of the date of our Summer Show now. It will take place on Saturday 29th June in Bovingdon Memorial Hall. We have classes for vegetables, fruit and flowers or if you enjoy cooking, why not make something from our schedule. For those who enjoy flower arranging we have four classes. For all the photographers, we have four classes including “A Vintage Vehicle”, “A local Sunset”, “A Country Lane” and a collection of four photographs “All Creatures Great and Small”. The maximum size for photographs is 7” x 5” and they can be mounted. We are always happy to see new exhibitors and will give you any help you need entering or setting up your exhibits. Our website www.bovingdonhortsoc.org.uk has full details of all the classes in the Summer Show.