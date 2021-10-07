Bonfire Night is just one month away so now is the time to start pre-booking your tickets so you don't miss out on all the fun!

We have rounded up some of the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Dacorum so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.

Hemel Hempstead

Stock image

Abbot's Hill School Parents' Association is hosting the annual fireworks party on Saturday, November 6, at Abbot's Hill School, Bunkers Lane.

The event starts at 6pm and visitors can enjoy food, drink and a fabulous fireworks display.

Tring

Over in Tring, there is a Festival of Fire at Tring Cricket Club, London Road, on Saturday, November 6. The event will feature an array of fantastic food and drink stalls, a guy competition, light background music and children’s rides.

Approximate running times are as follows:

> 6pm – Doors open: Food stalls and Beer Tent, Carousels, Sparkler area

> 6.30pm – Winner of the Tring Guy Competition. Lighting of the bonfire with mini display.

> 7.15pm – Main Fireworks display commences to music

> 7.45pm – Rides, music, food and drink continue

> 8.30pm – Finish.

Tickets must be in advance and are on sale now: www.tringfireworks.co.uk - under fives have free entry.

Berkhamsted

In Berkhamsted, Berkhamsted Rotary is hosting a professional display by Classic Fireworks and there will be music, a DJ, bar and food.

The display is at Berkhamsted Cricket Club, Castle Hill, and doors open at 6pm, display starts at 7pm.

Tickets are available online now and they can also be bought on Saturday Mornings (8am-1pm) during October at the Rotary stall located at Berkhamsted Market and through the Berkhamsted Schools.

Berkhamsted Rotary is recommending that visitors wear face coverings and use the space within the cricket ground field to maintain sensible social distancing.