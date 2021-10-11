Bikers plan spooky ride around Hemel Hempstead on Halloween

A group of motorcycle riders will be doing a fun Halloween ride around Hemel Hempstead dressed in Halloween costumes on Sunday, October 31.

Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will be meeting at McDonald's in Maylands avenue at 6pm and they are going to ride around the town and finish at The Monks Inn in the town centre.

Jon Andrews, one of the riders, said: "We done ride around Hemel last Halloween and it went really well.

The bikers dressed up in Halloween costumes last year and drove around the town

"Me, Shelly McClellan, Gavin King and Teresa Gurney wanted to do this to show that us bikers are not all bad, and we do stuff for the community of Hemel Hempstead.

"We will start at McDonald's and drive round to Monks Inn where we will meet Kirsty Derham and Clint Whitaker, who will be supporting us bikers, and also do a lot of good things for Hemel Hempstead.