Berkhamsted set to welcome former drummer from 60s pop band the Searchers at Mind Body Spirit Show

A drummer from a well-known sixties pop band will be delivering a workshop at a popular Mind Body Spirit Show, coming to Berkhamsted this weekend.

The show, run by Deer Spirit Events, takes place at the Civic Centre in Berkhamsted High Street on Saturday, October 2.

Doors open from 10am until 4pm and the focus is on holistic health, wellbeing, spirituality and healthy living. The show, which has been running across Bucks, Beds, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire for many years, features a main exhibition along with a programme of talks and workshops.

Scott Ottaway, former drummer with the Searchers, will be delivering his popular drumming workshop.

He has recently set up ‘Buckets for Bongos’ to help people with their mental health and is a regular on the Deer Spirit mind body spirit circuit.

There will also be a trance mediumship demo courtesy of Stewart Legg, who has appeared on the Psychic Chat Show and on stage at this year’s Healing Weekend Festival in Somerset, one of the country’s biggest holistic and spiritual events, and demonstration from medium Gaynor Mentiply.

Additional workshops cover sound meditation, conscious journaling, self-empowerment, past life regression and many other spiritual and self-help subjects.

The show also features exhibitors who specialise in holistic and alternative therapies, provide one to one readings and self-help advice.

There will be a wide range of retailers selling crystals, spiritual, and holistic goods, jewellery, salt lamps, crystals, arts and crafts.

Reiki teacher and Deer Spirit event organiser, Julie Fenn, said: "We want to give local people a chance to speak with and listen to spiritual, holistic and wellbeing experts.

“Come along if you need some guidance, advice or just a bit of understanding, support or a kind word. Or if you just want to meet like-minded people and enjoy the positive energy.”